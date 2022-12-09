A quick look at Wagga's days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga City Library has extended its opening hours, closing at 7pm on weeknights and at 5pm on Saturdays.
A covert police operation tagged "Clean-Up" to crack down on street assaults and consumption of alcohol in Wagga's central business district proved highly successful.
As part of Disability Awareness Week, last week Wagga City Library was named as winner of the award for Outstanding Service for People with Disabilities in 1997.
Ladysmith Red Cross donated "Trauma Teddies" knitted by volunteers to Wagga Base Hospital children's ward to be used in comforting children in times of distress.
The National Australia Bank Building in Fitzmaurice Street was sold for $520,000, with local listing agent Wes Russell from LJ Hooker describing it as a "good price for the building".
Leading economist Dr Don Stammer was in Wagga to attend a business luncheon at the Commercial Club with the Wagga branch of the Certified Practicing accountants.
Council's director of corporate services, Tony Elphick said that council is working hard to make sure it does not catch the dreaded "millennium bug" which has the potential to shut down computer systems on January 1, 2000.
The Turvey Tavern "Vegas Room" is advertising free tea, coffee, and biscuits, while you play.
Local Wagga vocal group, Paterson's Curse members, Chrissy Giddings, Karen Roben, June Price, and Barb Landrigan, launched their first compact disc.
Wagga Venturer Scout, David O'Brien was presented with a Queen Scout badge.
Peter McInerney and Tony Hackett both of whom have worked with Wagga City Council for 25 years were recognised with special awards.
Husband and wife Peter and Claire Slater will be Wagga Country Club men's and women's captains in 1998.
Abbeyfield House, which will provide family style support for 10 people, is under construction and expected to be ready for its first residents in April.
Southern Riverina County Clerk, Mr J Colquhoun said that Wagga residents could face severe water restrictions unless water consumption is drastically reduced over the next few days.
Member for Wagga and Minister for Mines and Power, Mr Wal Fife, unveiled a plaque to inaugurate work on the north campus of the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Kyeamba Shire Clerk, Mr Ray Laughton, said that any approved home builder with land or with money to buy land in the shire, particularly at Forest Hill, may be eligible for a minimum interest loan up to 90 per cent of the house and land valuation.
Dr CD Blake, principal of the Riverina College of Advanced Education, said that that considerable co-operation will be needed from the Wagga community with off campus student numbers expected to almost double next year.
Allegations of increased numbers of stock losses from Wagga Saleyards could result in Wagga City Council meeting half the cost of a five nights a week security patrol at the yards.
A goods train derailed between Wagga and Uranquinty, resulting in twisted tracks, nine derailed goods vans and a guard's van, which took 14 hours to clear.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club committeeman John Cox and Bill Blake with Eastern Light, owned by Mr and Mrs Cox, winning the Country Stakes at Wagga and Coltimor, bred and owned by Mr Blake scoring at 20-1 in the Welter Handicap at Werribee.
Papps and Brown Pharmacy on the corner of Gurwood and Fitzmaurice Streets has expanded into an adjoining building after earlier this year extending its hours of trading to 10 hours a day, seven days a week.
Despite an increase in salaries of $800, Wagga Country Club turned a deficit of $2482 last year into a profit of $108 for the year ended September 30.
The two school captains at Mount Austin High School, Christine Bruce and Peter Hooper, received the RSL sub-branch awards for leadership at the school's annual speech night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.