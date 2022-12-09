The Daily Advertiser

A quick look at Wagga's days gone by

December 10 2022 - 10:00am
Mrs Hiscock outside the RF Hiscock Saddler display at the 1968 Wagga Show. Picture supplied by Wagga & District Historical Society (CSURA Lennon Collection)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

