Christmas is the time for family, for reflection on a year gone by, and for presents and decorations, but Fire and Rescue NSW wants everyone to be alert to the dangers of their Yuletide fun.
The silly season represents a number of hazards - from flammable decorations to cheap, overloaded electricals.
Firefighters say these hazards can engulf a home in flames quicker than you can sing jingle bells.
FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the festive period creates potential for fires to start extremely quickly and become particularly ferocious.
"There's a lot of combustible material in your home already ... given the extra load with Christmas trees and wrapping ... you've got about three minutes before an entire room is entirely engulfed in fire," he said.
Turvey Park fire station officer Ron Dobson said barbecues often catch people out during the Christmas period as they're often starting up the barbie for the first time for the season.
"Obviously you have a lot of people around and it's festive, you just have to have a responsible adult in charge of the barbecue, preferably one who hasn't had too much to drink," he said.
"And do a safety check on the cylinders, make sure they're in good order and there's no leaks. You can use a spray bottle of soapy water and a sponge."
Other repeat hazards he sees every year include overloaded powerboards.
"People overload them and put double adaptors on them and stack them up, trying to fit as many appliances into the one socket as they can," he said.
"We say just use a good quality powerboard with overload protection on it and also earth leakage protection."
Station officer Dobson also advises people to give Christmas lights a good once over, similar to barbecues - they're often left unused for long periods and can be damaged.
People with real Christmas trees should also be vigilant and keep them hydrated and avoid them drying out.
Gifts can even be hazardous, station officer Dobson said, and people should always choose their electrical equipment carefully.
"Make sure they meet Australian standards and make sure it's recommended for 240 volts if you're buying them online," he said.
His other top tips are to turn off all festive lights and extinguish any candles when you go to bed.
"Particularly at Christmas, no one wants to see that ruined, particularly if someone gets injured. If we make sure everything is in good order, it's generally fine," he said.
"From Turvey Park fire station we wish everyone a merry and safe Christmas period."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
