Albury trainer Donna Scott will be represented by 13 horses on her home track on Saturday

By Graeme White
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 2:00pm
Albury trainer Donna Scott will saddle up 13 horses at her home track on Saturday. Picture by Kylie Esler

Trainer Donna Scott will saddle up a stable high 13 runners at Albury on Saturday with some impressive recent winners amongst her list of contenders at the Christmas Party meeting.

