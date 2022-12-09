Trainer Donna Scott will saddle up a stable high 13 runners at Albury on Saturday with some impressive recent winners amongst her list of contenders at the Christmas Party meeting.
The number 13 is said to be lucky for some and Scott is hopeful that what looks a winning team on paper transforms into race day success.
"I haven't had that many runners before and the horses are ready to go and race after some frustrating times having them ready to go but missing starts for various reasons," she said.
"It's a bit unfortunate for some of the owners that I have multiple runners in some races, but they are all in the right class and are ready to race."
Albury jockey Simon Miller will partner four of Scott's main hopefuls in Snap Book, Improper, Our Last Cash and Clever Art.
Snap Book was having only his second start when he destroyed his opposition in the closing stages of his maiden victory at Canberra at odds of $81.
"There is a bit of pressure on with him because some people might think it was a fluke. I just thought he might of needed another start or two that day so I don't want to get too carried away with him just yet," she said.
"He has trained on well and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the races this time."
Scott knows exactly what she will see from La Sante who will race against stablemates Our Last Cash and Gottaluvtrucks in the Benchmark 66 (1175m).
La Sante was also an acceptor at Kembla Grange on Saturday, but after drawing wide there will run with 61 kilograms after the claim for apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl.
Talented mare Well In Sight also makes her way back at her home track where she is unbeaten in three starts.
She was last seen at Kembla Grange in August when she finished seventh behind Burning Need which has since won two more races.
Scott hopes to train her share of winners with some in-form gallopers
"I think La Sante is my best winning chance along with Improper and Clever Art. La Sante is very honest and he is good at the distance" she said.
"Improper won her maiden well over 900 metres at Albury and the distance suits because all she wants to do is run.
"It was a strong wind when she was beaten at Wagga and back to her home track at the right distance suits her.
"Clever Art is resuming after winning at Albury in winter and I like her chances as well in a very strong Class One race."
Recent winners Smart Poppy, Intense Effort, Jack's All Magic and the resuming Bianco Vilano have all shown talent and add extra interest to a strong line-up.
