A Wagga electrical company is punching well above its weight after taking out a major national industry award.
RIC electrics won big at the National NECA Excellence awards in Adelaide, snaring the National Small Industrial (Electrical value project under $1M) project award for their work on the Menindee Water Treatment Plant.
Director of Electrical Services Andrew Dwyer said the award is a huge win for a small company in a regional area.
And he puts the company's success down to a stability among his workforce.
"It's massive, we couldn't be prouder. A little over a quarter of our staff have been with us for over ten years now and they just do an amazing job for us," he said.
The winning project was the new Water Treatment plant at the small inland NSW town of Menindee, an hour and a half south east of Broken Hill.
The work beat out approximately 50 other projects and director of technical services Adrian Burton said it's rewarding to be recognised for the work they did on this job in particular.
"It's essential services that we're performing here and you've got to get it correct so people have drinking water," he said.
"Especially for a small country town ... when we left it they had the best drinking water in Australia in my eyes."
Mr Dwyer said the team designed and constructed the electrical controls for the plant, all from scratch, which sets the company apart from their peers.
"We're unique in that we do everything in house, that's where we've got an advantage over our competitors," he said.
The company has been around for 40 years, and has been owned by a group of five directors, including Messers Dwyer and Burton, for the past five years.
While they've won a number of state awards, this first national title is a big deal for the new owners.
"To compete against the best from all the other states and beat them was amazing," said Mr Dwyer.
RIC recently completed projects at Tumut Hospital and Estella school.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
