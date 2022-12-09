It may be off-season, but there is still plenty of activity at Maher Oval with close to a million dollars being put towards updating the facilities.
Rules Club general manager Jack Jolley said there had been a fair bit of work being done to the facilities at the oval including the installation of new lights and replacement of the existing netball courts.
"We've been doing a lot of other minor work on the oval upgrading various aspects of the facilities over there," Jolley said.
"Between those two projects plus a few more car park upgrades we are spending up to approximately just under a million dollars there at the moment.
"Obviously the reason why the club is here is to support AFL and sport in the Riverina and we are just happy to be able to do that at this stage."
Jolley said the investment isn't purely from the Rules Club with both the junior and senior Turvey Park Football and Netball Clubs also contributing to the upgrades at their home ground.
Jolley said the upgrades had been a long-time coming and that he was happy to see some of the projects completed while others have gotten underway.
"We haven't had the opportunity to do that for a little while," he said.
"We've been planning the upgrade of the lighting system for a couple of years and we finally got to the position where we were able to do it through the help of the football club, the help of AFL NSW-ACT and the Rules Club itself."
Jolley said that there was a major need to upgrade the lights ahead of the upcoming season with the ground set to host Southern NSW Women's Football League double-headers as soon as February.
"We needed to upgrade the existing lights as they had been there since 1985," he said.
"So for a sustainability point of view we needed those to be upgraded for the quality of lighting.
"We are going to make it available for various forms of AFL including the women's AFL.
"We could be holding games here as early as February with double headers on various Friday nights.
"We will flick those lights on later in the evening to give it that real carnival atmosphere."
It's not only the lights that are getting an upgrade with the netball courts also being replaced with work hoping to be completed towards the end of February next year.
"We've started work on the netball courts," Jolley said.
"That's thanks to a major contribution from the Turvey Park Football Club and the Rules Club as well.
"We have combined to replace the old court which has served us really well for decades.
"We are replacing them with two new courts that should be up and ready to play on again in late February or early March next year."
Jolley said that he would be open to the idea of AFL Riverina hosting finals at the upgraded facilities next season however would have that conversation closer to the date.
"We will talk about those things I suppose as we move forward and get everything in place," he said.
"Turvey Park will obviously be using the courts throughout the football season.
"But we are always happy to work with AFL Riverina to provide what facilities we can whenever they request it.
"We will just have that conversation when we go through next year."
Maher Oval isn't the only ground that is upgrading their netball courts over the summer with Crossroads Oval in Collingullie and Nixon Park in Temora also receiving upgrades.
Maher Oval will host two games in round one of the Southern NSW Women's Football League with North Wagga playing Collingullie-Glenfield Park in pool A and Turvey Park hosting Wagga Tigers in pool B on Friday February 3.
