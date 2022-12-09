The Daily Advertiser

A major investment has seen Maher Oval install new lights while work has begun on replacing their netball courts

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 9 2022 - 8:00pm
Rules Club business manager Andrew McIntosh, general manager Jack Jolley and President of the Riverina Australian Football Club Darren Wallett at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith

It may be off-season, but there is still plenty of activity at Maher Oval with close to a million dollars being put towards updating the facilities.

