Federal approval has been granted for the Riverina section of a huge power line project, with construction of 70-metre-tall transmission towers expected to begin from 2023.
The Commonwealth Government has granted environmental approval for the 540-kilometre section of EnergyConnect which runs between Wagga and Buronga, near Mildura.
The $1.8 billion project, spearheaded by Transgrid, will ultimately link Wagga with South Australia through a 900-kilometre electricity transmission line, known as an interconnector.
In other news
The transmission line will allow sharing of energy between NSW, South Australia and Victoria for the very first time.
According to Transgrid, the project will enable "integration of renewable generation", lower the cost of wholesale electricity and help Australia achieve its national emission reduction targets.
The company claims it will save NSW customers $180 million per year, create up to 1500 jobs and contribute $4 billion in net benefits.
The section of the project through the Riverina was the final environmental consent required for the project, with Transgrid planning to begin construction in the Riverina next year.
Construction of the larger project has already begun in some western sections of the line. Pre-build works began in the Riverina in March as the company surveyed land for worker accommodation camps and depots.
EnergyConnect is expected to be delivered by late 2024.
Transgrid is also the developer of the $3.3 billion Humelink power line project, which involves the construction of a 360-kilometre power line loop between Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.