Commonwealth approves Wagga-Buronga section of EnergyConnect power line project

By Monty Jacka
December 9 2022 - 3:00pm
Construction of a transmission line between Wagga and Buronga will begin in 2023, following the Commonwealth approving the Riverina section of the EnergyConnect project. Supplied picture

Federal approval has been granted for the Riverina section of a huge power line project, with construction of 70-metre-tall transmission towers expected to begin from 2023.

