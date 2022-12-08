The Wagga Defence Shed has been able to get a major upgrade to their tools thanks to a generous donation from a group of local rev-heads.
The Riverina Monaros and Holdens Car Club handed over a cheque worth $5000 to the Defence Shed after a big fundraising effort at their 'Show and Shine' back in October.
"It's a very worthwhile group that do a lot for the veterans and service personnel and families and so on. And they'd be able to do a lot with it," said car club president Tony Kelly.
"In the end, it gets an impact on the local Wagga community too, so we want to see that result."
"We had about 150 cars and over 1000 people that came ... it was a pretty successful day. It was great," said car club president Tony Kelly.
The Defence shed has already put the cash to good use, buying a range of new tools and welding equipment, Mr Kelly said.
Wagga Can Assist held a sausage sizzle and came away from the event with around $2500.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
