Riverina Monaros and Holdens Car Club handed over a check worth $5000 to Wagga Defence Shed

By Conor Burke
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 10:19am
Terry Ryan and Jason Frost from the Defence Shed, Tony Kelly, Patrick O'Brien and Luke Donaldson from the Riverina Monaros and Holdens in the Riverina Car Club.

The Wagga Defence Shed has been able to get a major upgrade to their tools thanks to a generous donation from a group of local rev-heads.

