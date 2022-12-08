NEW Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy has not wasted any time getting stuck into his new role at the Kangaroos.
Kennedy ran his first training session at Temora last week and has one more planned before Christmas.
The Kangaroos will then get pre-season in full swing come the middle of January.
"It was good, they're a great club and a great community," Kennedy said.
"We had a training run last Thursday where I met a few more boys and had a run around. We'll have another one next Saturday.
"It was a solid short sharp run, I was really happy with it. It's to train and just build that comradery afterwards."
So far, since the appointment of Kennedy, Temora landed the one major recruitment coup by welcoming home the very talented Will Reinhold.
They have also added Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Michael Cooke, Coolamon's Isaac Pattison and Osborne's Harry Morton from neighbouring reserve grade competitions.
Kennedy is confident all three will play a role for him at Temora.
"Cookie, I see him as a pressure forward for us because he's got good aggression at the footy, plus he's experienced as well," Kennedy said.
"Isaac played off the half-back flank at Coolamon and has a really nice left foot kick so we'll try to utilise that and he's keen to hook in and have a big year for us.
"Harry will give us another tall option as well."
Kennedy said Temora were still active on the recruitment front and hope to land another couple of signings before pre-season officially gets underway in mid-January.
"We're still talking to a couple of recruits. Hopefully we get a few more before the middle of January," he said.
Temora are looking to return to finals for the first time since 2019 after a couple of lean years.
