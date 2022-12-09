Small businesses tucked away in Wagga's network of arcades fear they are being forgotten amidst the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping period.
Despite shoppers flooding into the city's department stores and bargain centres to buy presents for their loved ones, barely any customers are wandering down the Baylis Street arcade which holds Mark Wilksch's gift shop.
The Billy & Bear owner said his store has barely had an uptick of customers this Christmas - a stark contrast to the packed shopping centres just down the road.
"We feel really left behind. We have had very few customers and it seems like people are just walking past the arcade and thinking 'oh what's down there' but not actually coming down to look," Mr Wilksch said.
"It's great for the Marketplace and the big shopping centres to do really well, but there are a lot of smaller businesses out there in our region that rely on local people coming and shopping with them."
Mr Wilksch's store is filled with trinkets, toys and other products made by small at-home businesses across NSW, meaning many can't be found anywhere else in Wagga.
But the allure of the unique products hasn't been enough to sway pedestrians walking down the city's main street to venture down Neslo Arcade.
"We've got three different signs out on the street but it seems like people just have blinkers on," Mr Wilksch said.
John Wigg Antiques co-owner Barbara Wigg is experiencing the exact same situation just a few stores down.
She said the past few weeks "haven't been good" and business doesn't appear to be picking up any time soon.
"It's a trendy little arcade with a lot of interesting little shops in it, but we feel that everyone crowds into the shopping centres or the bargain stores," Mrs Wigg said.
"Unfortunately there's nothing we can do about that. You can't force anyone to go shopping anywhere."
The problem has been exacerbated by the cost of living crisis, with many Wagga residents having less money to spend this year amidst soaring bills, rents and mortgages.
Mrs Wigg said even when customers do come down Neslo Arcade they are "just not opening their purse".
"We're all aware that we've got to be very careful with our spending because we don't know where we're going. People are barely surviving and it's a very difficult time for everybody," she said.
Mr Wilksch said many customers have told him they "just don't have a lot of money for Christmas this year".
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
