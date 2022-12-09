The Daily Advertiser

Small businesses in Wagga arcades feeling 'left behind' as Christmas crowds flock to shopping centres

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 10 2022 - 10:21pm, first published December 9 2022 - 7:00pm
Billy & Bear owner Mark Wilksch has barely had an uptick of customers this Christmas as crowds instead flock to shopping centres and bargain stores. Picture by Les Smith

Small businesses tucked away in Wagga's network of arcades fear they are being forgotten amidst the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping period.

