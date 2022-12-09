The constant use of this word to define the flood events of this year has become really irritating.
Given the enormous amount of information that is available on the history of flooding in the Murray-Darling catchment, and a few moments of internet research, you have to wonder at the over-exaggeration we hear and see daily.
Firstly, every town and village has markers defining the height of previous flood events along the entire Murray-Darling system.
The date of the floods are marked on a permanent structure, or from the early days, a dead tree.
This week I saw a photo of the one at Loxton on the Murray, where the current peak still hadn't quite arrived, but at that stage the height was far below the highest recorded, the 1956 level.
There were six or more year's levels marked below that, still to be reached. So hardly unprecedented, as the media keep persisting with.
But the region is a very different place to what it was in 1956, also to 1974, major flood years. Every flood is different, water will go where it hasn't been before.
To try to claim this as somehow unprecedented flooding is inaccurate, given the huge development and growth of infrastructure and population across the regions during the 20th century.
The flooding in 2022 has caused some towns to have record levels, others not.
Secondly, if the ABC is correctly quoted in the letter from Mr Smith (DA Letters, December 6), perhaps he should do more research before accepting what the ABC claimed.
The ABC ran a story saying "unprecedented floodwaters spilling over the Murrumbidgee at Moulamein". This is patently incorrect.
The river at Moulamein is the Edward, which commences as it leaves the Murray River near Mathoura.
It then flows north and west through Deniliquin and then Moulamein. Just north of the town of Moulamein the Billabong Creek joins in from the east.
The Billabong Creek rises east of Holbrook and is a standalone stream as it travels across the Riverine plain.
It then is slowly added to by some water originally from the Murrumbidgee via the Yanco and Colombo Creeks.
This is the water that has now finally arrived and passed through Moulamein and will continue past Balranald where the Edward eventually joins the Murrumbidgee there, and finally rejoins the Murray in that region.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Now that we have moved on from The Great COVID Kerfuffle, the grey nomads are out having coffee and reminiscing as they did pre-COVID.
Old people are more interested in where they have been than where they are headed.
Young people are having coffee and talk of the future.
When the nomads go travelling and it gets cold they have the advantage of being able to pull up another wrinkle for warmth.
On the other hand, the young have alternate ways for getting warm.
Who wants to get old?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.