Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 10

December 10 2022 - 5:30am
Picture by Madeline Begley

OVERUSE OF 'UNPRECEDENTED' HAS BECOME VERY IRRITATING 

The constant use of this word to define the flood events of this year has become really irritating.

