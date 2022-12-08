Wagga Touch heavy weights The Casuals will face Cobras in the men's premier league final on Tuesday.
Favourites throughout the season, Tristan Wheeler isn't surprised that his Cobras will be facing The Casuals.
"I thought it was a pretty fair competition this year, The Casuals have been the best team, the team to beat so far," Wheeler said.
The Casuals captain Tyson McLachlan isn't feeling cocky though and said they'll have their work cut out for them.
"The last time we played them in the quarter final, we only beat them on the siren, so it's going to be a close match," McLachlan said.
"They're no easy beats, that's for sure."
Wheeler said while Cobras are going into the game as underdogs, they won't be rolling over in defeat.
"In saying that, we're quite confident in what we can do, but they are a really good team we haevn't beaten yet," he said.
Cobras young gun, Levi Baggio, will also run out with the team alongside his dad.
The 13-year-old is in his first year of premier league and said it was exciting to be playing with his dad in a grand final.
"It's good playing with my dad, it's pretty fun," Baggio said.
"Even just being on the wing, I'm learning lots."
With much of the first half of the season rained out, double headers were brought into the competition to ensure teams enjoyed a full season of competition.
Wheeler said their introduction was beneficial not just for ensuring teams had equal opportunity to play each other, but for paying players also.
"Whatever games we did miss, we made up with double headers so we have finished the full season which is good," he said.
"When you register you want to play the full amount of games, so it was good we got to double up a few nights."
The Casuals will play Cobras on Tuesday night in the grand final of the Wagga Touch men's premier league at Jubilee Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
