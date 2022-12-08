The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Touch final to feature The Casuals, Cobras

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:10pm, first published December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levi Baggio, Tyson McLachlan, and Tristan Wheeler will compete in the premier league touch grand final on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Touch heavy weights The Casuals will face Cobras in the men's premier league final on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.