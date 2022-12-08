The Daily Advertiser

The grand finalists have been decided in the Wagga Touch premier league

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:37pm, first published December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Gabby OConnell, Halle Watson and Lucy Anderson will compete in the premier league touch grand final on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

After a tight season of competition, Heat will play Vixens in the Wagga Touch premier league women's final on Tuesday.

