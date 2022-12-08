After a tight season of competition, Heat will play Vixens in the Wagga Touch premier league women's final on Tuesday.
Captains Gabby O'Connell and Halle Watson said changes to player allocations have made for a much more even competition.
"We all just put our names down and what friends we wanted to be with and they put us into teams so it was more even," O'Connell said.
"Everyone's beat each other, everyone's lost to each other, so it was very even."
Both teams have beaten each other throughout the season, but it was Vixens who managed to secure themselves the week off before the grand final.
"It can be good, but it can also mean that you slow down and you're not on a roll like the other team," Watson said.
"I think it'll be fine though especially because we've played a few double headers, so we've played a lot of games and it's a good rest to reset and come back."
Poor weather early in the season forced several rounds to be cancelled, and double headers were brought in to ensure teams got their full allotment of games.
O'Connell said the extra week of finals for Heat helped them keep momentum heading into the grand final.
"We're on a little bit of a roll, but we've lost to the Vixens the last two times we've played them, so it's going to be a very, very tough game but I've confidence in the girls that we can play our best," she said.
Faltering in form towards the end of the regular season, losses leading into finals gave Heat a wake up call.
The more experienced side, O'Connell said to overcome the young Vixens they'll need to focus on playing a full game and not allowing their intensity to drop in the second half.
"It's going to be a close game. It's going to be interesting," she said.
"The last few weeks I think we've probably dropped down in the second half so I think working on our consistency throughout the whole game is important next week."
For Vixens, the focus will be on matching up well with their more experienced opponents.
"We're a lot younger, so we have to kind of fight that experience with our speed and consistency, running throughout the whole game," Watson said.
With her uni graduation falling on the same night as the game, O'Connell won't be there to lead her side, but is hoping they'll get the win without her.
Vixens will play Heat on Tuesday night in the grand final of the Wagga Touch women's premier league at Jubilee Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
