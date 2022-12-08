Four people have been jailed over a machete attack at a Riverina home, which left a man with a serious slash wound to his face.
Alfredtown's Haydn Patrick Smith, now aged 52, Wollongong's Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, Ashmont's George Stoll, 26, and Narrandera's Bradley Triffitt, 32, were each charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the 2020 incident.
All four initially pleaded not guilty to the offence but were later found guilty by a jury after a Wagga District Court trial earlier this year.
The 11 jurors rejected the option of finding the offenders guilty of the lesser charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The incident occurred inside McGrath's Junee home in the early hours of May 14, 2020, when Stoll struck Timothy Robert Orr with a machete.
Orr, who had previously been in a relationship with McGrath, sustained a laceration to the left side of his face.
After he was struck, Orr then injured Stoll with a knife, leaving him with multiple wounds that included a deep cut to his abdomen.
McGrath, Smith and Triffitt were charged for aiding the offence in an extended joint criminal enterprise.
In sentencing on Thursday, Judge Gordon Lerve said while Stoll was responsible for inflicting the injury, there was significant planning by Smith and McGrath that the victim would be assaulted.
Judge Lerve said there was clearly an agreement between the offenders, with contact between all four of them via text messages in the lead up to the incident.
"Those messages clearly demonstrate that each of the four offenders were part of the agreement and that they were in contact with each other up until very close in time before the victim was actually attacked," he said.
Judge Lerve said he was satisfied Stoll was recruited to carry out the assault, but was unable to determine whether he was recruited by Smith and McGrath or if Triffitt was the "go-between".
"Nevertheless, Triffitt was an active participant in the joint criminal enterprise," he said.
The judge said the motive for the assault was animosity between McGrath and Orr.
Judge Lerve convicted all four offenders and said while the Crown case was based on extended joint criminal enterprise, there were issues of parity. He said Stoll's intellectual functioning needed to be considered when assessing seriousness and moral culpability, while Triffitt was the least involved.
Stoll received a five-year sentence, with a non-parole period of three years and two months, from December 9, 2020. He will be eligible for parole in February 2024.
Smith was given a total sentence of five years and six months, with a non-parole period of three years and six months, backdated to July 29, 2021. He will be eligible for parole in January 2025.
McGrath received the same overall sentence, but her non-parole period began on December 21, 2021. She can get parole in June 2025.
Triffitt was given a three-year-and-six-month term, with two years and two months non-parole, from May 5 this year. He will be eligible for parole in July 2024.
Judge Lerve made findings of special circumstances for all four offenders.
