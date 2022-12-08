The Daily Advertiser

Haydn Patrick Smith, Sarah Anne McGrath, George Stoll and Bradley Triffitt jailed over Junee machete attack

Andrew Pearson
Andrew Pearson
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:42am, first published 5:00am
Wagga District Court. Picture from file

Four people have been jailed over a machete attack at a Riverina home, which left a man with a serious slash wound to his face.

