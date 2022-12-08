Woodhouse chasing feature with Captains Catch

He had his unbeaten record ended in the heats but Captains Catch is looking to get back to winning ways in the NSW Breeders Challenge Western Regional Final.
However the two-year-old will be without regular driver Brett Woodhouse at Riverina Paceway.
Woodhouse, who also trains and part owns the son of Captaintreacherous, will be watching on in the crowd as he doesn't possess the A grade licence required to drive in the group three feature.
Instead Peter McRae will take the reins.
Despite being surprised he had to miss out, the Wagga trainer is pleased with his charge.
"I probably let him roll along a bit too quick last time and he got a bit tired at the end but he's trained on good so I think he will go good again," Woodhouse said.
Captains Catch won his first three races but a combined total of 31.6 metres, with the closest margin 8.4 metres.
However he was run down by Sporting Rage in the heat a fortnight ago and went on to be beaten by a metre.
McRae will have to contend with drawing out wide this time around however Woodhouse expects he will again go forward.
"He's pretty versatile so I think I'll be telling Pete to go forward but keep in mind he doesn't have to lead," he said.
"If we go back then we are back with the other good chances in the race and we don't want to give Rocknroll Gig or anything too much of a head start."
Woodhouse's other two-year-old also gained a start on Thursday evening after initially being the first emergency.
There are four group three features on Friday for horses who qualified at Wagga and Bathurst.
After winning from barrier one in her two-year-old fillies heat Delilah Rose has come up with the coveted draw again.
Reinsman Blake Jones believes she is starting to really learn about her craft.
"I don't think we will be worrying about handing up and she gives me the feel that she's getting better and better every time she goes around," Jones said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
