Narrandera recruit Jack Powell is looking forward to making a return to the RFL next season alongside his brother Tom.
The pair are no strangers to the league after playing with Griffith in 2021 with Powell excited about the move to the Eagles.
"Yeah it's pretty exciting," Powell said.
"Hopefully we are in for a good year out there."
After returning to Ainslie for the past season, Powell said it was Eagles assistant coach and close mate Luke McKay who had reached out asking if they were interested in joining Narrandera for 2023.
"We had been talking probably the last 10 months about it just on the side," he said.
"Just one of those general chats that we have and now here we are ready to rumble."
The brothers only played the one season with the Swans with Powell saying there wasn't any reason why they didn't head back to Griffith instead of joining the Eagles
"There's no reason why or anything like that," he said.
"My best mate is from Griffith, big Nathan Richards, and he was one of the reasons why I went out there in the first place.
"It was just Lukey got in contact with me and he asked do you want to come and play for the Eagles and I said I'll have a think about it.
"We finally came to a decision over the last month or so and it's a done deal and we are ready to crack in for 2023."
Powell is coming off a fantastic season for the Tricolours with him earning a spot in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year as well as winning Ainslie's best and fairest.
He also finished with 43 goals from his 15 games, 12 of which he was named in the Tricolours best.
"I had a pretty good year," Powell said.
"We didn't quite end up making it to the granny, but we went pretty well and for myself it was a really enjoyable year.
"I was able to play a fair few good games and kick a few goals, so I think I went pretty well."
Playing predominantly in the middle then resting forward, Powell wasn't exactly sure what his role would look like at the Eagles but predicted it would be pretty similar to what he has done in the past.
"I'm not too sure just yet but it will probably be more than likely," he said.
Tom also had a relatively consistent year with the Tricolours with Jack looking forward to seeing what he can do in his return to the RFL.
"He had a pretty good year," he said.
"When he played for Griffith it's probably the best I've seen him play and I think he was top two in the best and fairest at the club.
"He'd be ready to fire up again in the RFL and he seems to suit that league and I reckon he will go pretty well."
After a somewhat disappointing end to their campaign in 2022, Powell said hopes were high for the Eagles next season.
"I reckon finals is definitely the aim," he said.
"Hopefully we can go even further than that, but that's the end goal for us.
"Go out there and really give it a good crack and hopefully win it all, but we will see as it's a tough comp out there."
