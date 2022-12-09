The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera recruit Jack Powell is looking forward to getting stuck into the RFL again with his brother Tom

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 9 2022 - 5:00pm
Jack Powell is looking forward to returning to the RFL in 2023 alongside brother Tom with the pair joining the Eagles. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Narrandera recruit Jack Powell is looking forward to making a return to the RFL next season alongside his brother Tom.

