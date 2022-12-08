The Daily Advertiser

Fourth straight win in sight for Cawbourne Oscar

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaxson, Maddison and Tiara Talbot celebrate Cawbourne Oscar's win at Wagga on Friday.

Cawbourne Oscar is chasing a fourth straight win in the Ladbrokes Switch 1-2 Wins Final (400m) at Wagga on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.