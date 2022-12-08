Fourth straight win in sight for Cawbourne Oscar

Cawbourne Oscar is chasing a fourth straight win in the Ladbrokes Switch 1-2 Wins Final (400m) at Wagga on Friday.
After bringing up his hat-trick in the heat last week, trainer Ben Talbot expects he will be well suited by another inside box draw.
"He's a dog that is very well suited to the rail," Talbot said.
"I've got the one, and she's pretty quick out, but I'm predicting the two will go pretty hard left pretty quick and will open the race up pretty well for him/
"If he can lob on the bunny and repeat last week I think he will go pretty close."
Cawbourne Oscar will be one of three runners from the Talbot kennel.
He also has Tiggerlong Dawn in the red box as well as Zambora Jess in the pink.
Overall Talbot has 12 runners across the 11 races.
He also expects Aston Solar to perform well and is also looking forward to the kennel debut of Aston Oscar.
"He's come down from Melbourne and I've given him a couple of trials and he's gone very well," Talbot said. "He's another dog I think should go very well."
The first of 11 races is at 6.47pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
