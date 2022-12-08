A unique program is helping high school students build resilience and learn how to overcome adversity.
Once a year for the last 13, u-Rippa has run an educational scuba and snorkel program for Riverina schools at Oasis Pool.
The program teaches students basic techniques in scuba and snorkelling, as well as a number of safety skills, but it's the panic management training that brings huge benefits.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The classes are run by former Wagga boy and trained diving instructor Scott Bland who has 35 years experience working around the world as a diver.
"It's about challenging themselves, putting themselves in places where they are not comfortable and getting there."
The groups participate through their PDHPE classes where they learn about the dangers of snorkelling, including hypoxia.
And they complete the introduction to scuba diving which involves a number of team building activities, such as building a human pyramid on the pool floor.
Three local schools take part in the courses and Mr Bland would love to see more schools get involved to help build "mental toughness" in students.
"Anything where you're putting stress on someone and they have to think through that stress, is a really good program," he said.
"The experience [of scuba diving] is an offshoot of it, the main thing is we're using that as a cover to get all these other personal development skills in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.