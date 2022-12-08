The Daily Advertiser

u-Rippa scuba instructor Scott Bland is bringing 35 years experience to Wagga to help students build mental toughness

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:29pm, first published 8:00pm
Scott Bland with Kildare College students Finn Shaw and Loughlin Canny, both 15, at Oasis Aquatic Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley

A unique program is helping high school students build resilience and learn how to overcome adversity.

