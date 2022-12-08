Wagga RSL out to extend good start

Wagga RSL continue to make plenty of changes to their line up as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
The Bulldogs are yet to taste defeat in either format after the delayed start to the Wagga Cricket season.
The welcome back Ethan Perry, Ben Willis, Tharanga Fonsekage and Gage Baxter for their clash with Wagga City at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Perry has missed the last two matches while Willis and Fonsekage both missed last week's win over St Michaels due to injury.
Baxter has also been recalled with Sam Smith, Blake Byrnes, Charlie Munn and Madushan Don all missing from the clash.
Despite having to make a lot of changes so far this season, captain-coach Sam Perry is pleased with how the side has handled it.
"We're up and about that's for sure," Perry said.
"We were definitely happy with our win on the weekend but know it's just the first round of a 10-week comp and you don't win grand finals after round one.
"I was very pleased with the way we performed and fingers crossed all things go to plan this week and we bat how we want to bat, bowl to our plans and come away with the victory."
Wagga RSL has already accounted for Wagga City in the Twenty20 to kick start the season.
However Perry expects a very different test in the longer format of the game.
"It's probably the biggest test of the year," he said.
"I'm not sure there is a better way to test ourselves after starting the season reasonably and well this will help us find out where we are and what we can work on.
"We're excited and it's a great challenge leading into Christmas."
Perry is looking to contain the Wagga City batting line up to give themselves the best chance of success.
"They have one of the strongest batting line ups so it's going to come down getting wickets, getting some of their guys out cheaply if we can and if not we know we have to do it with the bat," he said.
"It's no secret that we've struggled with the bat in the past five or six years but we are slowly, slowly figuring out where we are and go about our game.
"Fingers crossed we can follow the plan like we did last week and post a decent score."
