The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL out to extend good start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 8 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Willis is one of four returning faces for Wagga RSL's clash with Wagga City on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga RSL continue to make plenty of changes to their line up as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.