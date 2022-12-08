After eight years at the helm of Wagga's River and Wren markets, Jennie Burns wants to "go out with a bang".
Sunday's Christmas market will be her last, after she decided it was time to hand the reins to someone new.
"Because it's grown so much, it just requires a lot of time. I didn't want to keep it and for it to lose the support," she said.
"I think you know when the time's right, and it's the end of the year, the Christmas markets are always big and fun and happy - so I'm just choosing to go out with a bang."
Ms Burns began the River and Wren market in 2014, hoping to create something similar to the Paddington markets in Sydney or Canberra's Old Bus Depot markets.
At her first few markets, she said there were about 55 traders, which has grown into more than 120.
"I'm rather chuffed, to be honest," Ms Burns said.
"People travel from all over to come to the market. I hear of people from Sydney and Melbourne and at last market, one of the traders told me they had customers from Port Pirie in South Australia."
Ms Burns was close to closing the markets in 2019, but received so much community support to keep them open, she decided to continue.
Now, Wagga's Emma Grant will take over to "continue the legacy" Ms Burns has created.
"I've always been a lover of the market and I know a lot of the market stall holders," she said.
"I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue the legacy of the markets."
So far, Ms Grant plans to get to know the current stallholders and get comfortable in her new role before inviting more creators into the fold.
"Jen took the time and created those relationships and built a foundation, she breathed life into it and made it her own," she said.
"It's become quite the institution and it's all credit to Jen."
The River and Wren Market sells handmade and homegrown products from the Riverina and surrounds.
Ms Burns' final market is from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, December 11 at the Wagga Showgrounds.
She said she will still be a regular shopper.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
