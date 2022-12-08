Tournament director of the City of Wagga Open Matthew Hort is looking forward to this weekend's event with the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre set to host some of the regions best tennis players.
Into its second year, Hort said that entries were a bit down however he was still looking forward to hosting a great event with categories including both men's and women's opens and U12s, U14s and U16s boys and girls in the juniors.
"Entries are a touch down," Hort said.
"But we are looking forward to showcasing a great event and we are running round robin cards so those players that are attending are able to get good match play from the event to make the travel worthwhile.
"We've got some strong players from across the region and outside the region attending.
"We are looking forward to seeing those players perform and seeing how our local players match up against them."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
One of those players who is making the trip to Wagga is women's top seed Klimentina Ivanovska.
Hort said that were also a number of locals who will be ones to watch with Amelia Hanson going into the open women's singles as the second seed.
"We've got Amelia Hanson and Emily Saeki in the open women's category," he said.
"Then we've got some of our better juniors in the junior girls category from both our junior comps and our junior coaching programs.
"Then in the men's, we've got Tom Gardiner, Baden Stevenson and top seed from Albury Jade Colph will be attending.
"It's great to have Jade attend the event and he'll probably prove hard to beat in the open men's."
After the unfortunate cancellation of the Riverina Open in recent months due to low entry numbers, Hort was glad to see this weekends event go ahead.
"Any event is great to have in the region," he said.
"It's good to be able to get another one at the Bolton Park Tennis Centre.
"We just hope that everyone enjoys the event and we can build it and showcase it the next time people are in town."
With great weather forecast for the two days of competition, Hort was looking forward to some great action on court.
"We are kicking off at 11am on Saturday and wrapping up middle to late afternoon on Sunday," he said.
"It should be two jam packed days of action and courts will be pumping."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.