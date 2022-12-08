The Daily Advertiser

City of Wagga Open tournament director Matthew Hort is looking forward to this weekend's event with it set to host some of the regions best talent


By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Albury's Jade Culph will head into this weekend's City of Wagga Open as the man to beat in the open men's singles. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Tournament director of the City of Wagga Open Matthew Hort is looking forward to this weekend's event with the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre set to host some of the regions best tennis players.

