The Daily Advertiser

RSL Party on the Green ready to get the community into the festive spirit

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RSL Christmas elves are getting ready for Santa and the rest of Wagga to bowl up to Party on the Greens on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Much to the delight of people looking to get into the festive spirit, but the dismay of the groundskeepers, the RSL Party on the Greens is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.