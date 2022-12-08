Much to the delight of people looking to get into the festive spirit, but the dismay of the groundskeepers, the RSL Party on the Greens is back.
The free event takes over the RSL bowling greens and brings the community together for kids' amusements, live music and performances, fireworks, Christmas craft activities and more.
Event organiser Renee Asgill said highlights of this year's event are the cookie decorating stall and the new adults only after party.
"Being Christmas it's a really nice way for families to just come together and enjoy each other's company," she said.
"The talented bubble fairy will entertain us, and Santa will pay us a visit. Santa's big red chair will be set up ready for that special 2022 Christmas photo.
"I love it. I'm a massive Christmas fan, I decorate the whole club ... I get all the fun bits."
The fun starts at 5pm on Friday 9 December. The day ends for the kids at 9pm with a firework display, but festivities continue with an after party in the Sports Bar with live music from the band Hidden Thief.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
