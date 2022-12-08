Henty product Nick Murray signed a two-year extension with Adelaide on Wednesday.
Defender Murray, who turns 22 later this month, is now contracted to the Crows until the end of 2025.
Murray was added to the list as a rookie in March, 2021 and has played 29 games in the past two AFL seasons.
Ruckman Kieran Strachan is also contracted to the club for the next three seasons.
"The progress both players have made in their time at the club has been very pleasing," Adelaide General Manager List Management and Strategy Justin Reid suggested of the pair.
"For Kieran and Nick to arrive as rookies and earn an opportunity at AFL level through hard work is testament to their attitude."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Murray has proven himself on some key forwards.
"I obviously came in pretty raw so over the last few years to be able to learn how we play and learn the system, there's still a long way to go, but I'm excited for what lies ahead."
Murray also played junior football at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and spent the AFL Riverina Championships season, before he was drafted, at the Lions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.