The Daily Advertiser

Osborne signs midfielder Matt McGrory from Gungahlin Jets

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McGrory leading the 2km time trial at GWS Giants.

Osborne has added a touch of VFL class to its midfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.