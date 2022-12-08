The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council prepares Wilks Park campground for reopening after floods

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga City Council will begin preparing the Wilks Park camping ground to be re-opened this week. Picture by Monty Jacka

Preparations for the re-opening of Wilks Park will begin this week, more than two months after the North Wagga camping ground was closed due to the floods.

