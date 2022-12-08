Preparations for the re-opening of Wilks Park will begin this week, more than two months after the North Wagga camping ground was closed due to the floods.
Wagga City Council will begin levelling some areas of the park, removing rubbish and adjusting the temporary levee at the entrance so caravans can enter.
There is still no official re-opening date for the campground, which is regularly used by the city's homeless population.
According to the council, the park has been left closed since the flooding events in October and November to allow it to "adequately dry out".
The first works will involve the reinstatement of the boundary separating the park from adjoining Crown Land by replacing the damaged fence line with concrete landscaping blocks.
Wilks Park was the centre of controversy in July when about 30 residents living in tents at the campground received eviction notices giving them less than a month to vacate the site.
The incident sparked an outpouring of support from Wagga residents and a war of words between Wagga City Council and the NSW government over whose responsibility it was to evict the rough sleepers.
Wagga City Council has confirmed the camping ground's restrictions will continue to be enforced once it is eventually re-opened.
"Due to the long-term risk of flooding, the conditions of stay that are applicable to the primitive camping ground will be again in force when the park re-opens, with rangers tasked with monitoring the area daily," the council said.
"Enforcement will be by means of advisory notices being handed to non-compliant users in the first instance.
"After non-compliance with a notice, penalties can be issued and, if necessary, a request made to NSW Police for assistance to move on those individuals in breach of stay conditions."
Wagga City Council said it has been working closely with the NSW government's Department of Community and Justice (DCJ), the lead agency providing homelessness support, and other agencies to support the residents who were staying in the park when flooding occurred.
The council is confident the residents are being "fully supported" in finding other accommodation but will liaise with DCJ to ensure alternative accommodation options are provided through relevant agencies.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
