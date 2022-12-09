Wagga's Zara Hamilton has shown that school and elite football can go hand in hand after being named dux at The Riverina Anglican College while also holding a contract with Greater Western Sydney Giants.
The Giants Academy player was picked up by the club as an undrafted free agent just minutes after the completion of June's AFLW preseason draft.
Initial disappointment was washed away with relief for the 18-year-old, who has happily found a home within the club.
"Going through the draft and being a bit disappointed not getting picked up in Victoria, honestly the Giants have done be a big favour and have saved me there, but I honestly couldn't think of being anywhere else, the club's amazing," Hamilton said.
"But the call was a pretty big relief and I'm happy to be here."
Moving into high level sport didn't come without its challenges, as Hamilton balanced online schooling and increased training expectations.
Heading into the AFLW season seven preseason off the back of NAB League, Hamilton said she felt fit when she arrived, but her body took a while to adjust.
"I was only used to training once a week, and we come in and we're training four times a week, three hour sessions so it took a while to get used to," she said.
"I got a bit sick, actually, which was probably just the body at getting used to it all."
Increased gym work has helped her bulk up, an important step, she believes, in moving closer to debuting.
"I did put on a bit of muscle which is good, I need to still do a lot of work to get to where the other girls are at but I think that's pretty important, if you're going to be playing against the size girls that I'll be playing against, you need to be bigger" Hamilton said.
Adding to the pressure of professional sport was maintaining good grades and studying for her HSC exams.
She was one of two Giants players who completed HSC exams during the season and said both her school and the club were incredibly supportive of her education.
Topping her class at TRAC, Hamilton is hoping to receive an ATAR of 93 or higher next week, with intentions to go to uni to study physio therapy.
She said taking the dux position felt like reward for her hard work and sacrifice to balance everything.
"My teachers are awesome, just sending me the work I needed to. Especially my principal, Mr (Geoff) Marsh, he is an ex-elite athlete as well, so he kind of knew how it was and he was very supportive," Hamilton said.
"I don't think I could have done it without my teammates and their encouragement. I live and breathe footy and I wanted to be there every second, but them just letting me know, I just had to finish school and then I've got this for hopefully a long career in the future was a huge help."
Looking ahead to AFLW season eight, Hamilton plans to move to Sydney full-time in early 2023, and kick start her preseason.
The club hasn't called players back until May, but with hopes to debut next year, Hamilton plans on getting back training in January.
"I think being in Sydney, and having the time to 100 per cent focus on footy. I think hopefully, I might be able to get there, if I can work well with my coaches and everything, that's the goal," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
