Charges laid, fines issued during police crackdown on shoplifting in Wagga

Nineteen people have been charged during a police operation targeting shoplifting in Wagga.
The shoplifting blitz was conducted by the Riverina Police District's general duties and proactive crime team officers on Tuesday and covered the greater Wagga area.
In total, 19 people were apprehended after allegedly shoplifting items from stores.
Of those, 17 people were issued court attendance notices, while eight were issued criminal infringement notices for shoplifting.
Seven youths were dealt with in accordance with the Young Offenders Act.
Police said one incident of note involved a man who was seen allegedly shoplifting from a store on the corner of Berry and Morgan streets.
The 31-year-old was arrested and police will allege he was found to be in possession of several stolen items from the store.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for shoplifting and trespass.
He is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on February 15, 2023.
Police said similar operations are expected to continue in the future.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
