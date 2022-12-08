The Daily Advertiser

Charges laid, fines issued during police crackdown on shoplifting in Wagga

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Baylis Street. File image.

Nineteen people have been charged during a police operation targeting shoplifting in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.