NEW Oasis Aquatic Centre manager Marc Geppert is excited for the future of Wagga's swimming hub.
Geppert joined Wagga City Council in his new managerial role at Oasis at the end of September after 18 years with the AFL.
It has been a big change for the former accomplished full-forward but one he is enjoying thoroughly.
"Yeah it's been awesome," Geppert said.
"It's been a lot to learn, especially the aquatic side of things. A lot of the skills have been transferable from the AFL. You deal with a lot of user groups so it's no different to dealing with your leagues or footy clubs in my previous role, so that's been pretty relevant in my new role.
"I'm still getting my head around things but there's been a lot to learn and I've loved every minute of it."
Geppert believes he has arrived at Oasis at an exciting time and has high hopes for the future of the centre.
"There's obviously some really exciting things when you talk Bolton Park Masterplan," he said.
"The Oasis is obviously a really big part of that. I reckon there's some really exciting developments in the not too distant future that will really improve the attractiveness of the Oasis.
"I'm really looking forward to contributing to that and bringing it to life over the next couple of years."
The summer season has just begun with things starting to heat up at Oasis.
The centre is preparing for the busy school holiday period, which is closely followed by a plethora of school swimming carnivals.
"Yeah the weather's certainly improved over the last week or so and we've definitely seen a massive spike in people coming to the pool," he said.
"It's a really busy period coming up, we've got a couple of programs as well, our summer school holiday intensive swimming lessons, that's a really popular one for the kids that can't commit to a 10-week program. We squeeze all of the key content into the school holiday period.
"We also have another event coming up, the Outback Lifesavers, which would have been run at the Murrumbidgee River but with the current conditions we're running that at the Oasis, which is really exciting.
"Things like our aqua aerobics, our internal programs like our deep water aerobics as well have been really popular."
As part of his new role, Geppert also manages Bolton Park Stadium and the new multi-purpose stadium at Equex Centre.
He said the three different centres provide nice variety to his position.
"At the moment, coming up into the Christmas period, we're really busy trying to juggle dates and bookings for our key user groups at Bolton Park and the multi-purpose stadium at Equex for next year as well," he said.
"What we found is a lot our local competitions such as futsal and netball are growing so that there is that extra demand for court space so that is difficult to juggle all of that but it's exciting that these sports are getting bigger and better and it's great that they can utilise our great facilities."
