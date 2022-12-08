The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park midfielder James White has signed with Ainslie for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 3:00pm
James White has signed with Ainslie for next season. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park midfielder James White has signed with Ainslie for next season with him set to become a third-generation player at the Tricolours.

