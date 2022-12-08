Turvey Park midfielder James White has signed with Ainslie for next season with him set to become a third-generation player at the Tricolours.
White debuted for Turvey Park in round five against Griffith and would go on to play 13-games for the Bulldogs and was named in their best on six occasions including being best on ground in their round 13 win against Leeton-Whitton.
After playing for the GWS Giants Academy in the NAB League early in the season, White played one match for Belconnen in the AFL Canberra Rising Stars before joining the Bulldogs.
White got in touch with Turvey Park through Stephen Camp and was travelling from Canberra each week with the Bulldogs' Canberra contingent that included Camp and Corey Baxter.
White had previously played nine games for the Magpies in 2021 in Rising Stars while also making his AFL Canberra first grade debut for the club.
White will add grunt to the Tricolours midfield for 2023 with Ainslie losing a trio of players to the RFL for next season with Henry Delves (Griffith) and Jack and Tom Powell (Narrandera) all departing the club.
The Bulldogs have been rather successful in their retention ahead of season 2023 with Tom Yates (The Rock-Yerong Creek), Chase Grintell (Coolamon) and Shaun Allan the only confirmed departures from Turvey Park.
They have also added a fair bit of experience ahead of next season with Hayden Smith (Woori Yallock) and Antony Lorato (De La Salle) coming on board.
