The Riverina Country Women's Association has ended their centenary year strong by donating more than $10,000 to local organisations.
More than $4300 was donated to Wagga Carevan, and $1500 went to both Pro Patria Property Trust and Wagga Women's Health Centre.
The remainder was donated to the CWA NSW disaster relief fund.
CWA Riverina group president Carol Grylls said they wanted to continue supporting the Wagga community.
"With Carevan we hope that they might use that for some sort of Christmas assistance to people," she said.
"It might just be for meals, but Carevan do lots of other things to help the community."
Wagga Women's Health Centre acting centre director Nic McHenry said the the CWA's donation meant the organisation could respond to direct needs of the Wagga community.
"Because our funding is related to the counselling crisis, we have very specific services within the community," she said.
"When we get the opportunity to partner with an organisation, it allows us to do additional things that the community really need."
Ms McHenry said this donation would be used for skill building projects, but that she said she was looking forward to collaborating with CWA on future ideas.
"The CWA do far more than anyone has any idea," she said.
"We look forward to putting projects in place that actually require hands on work with the CWA."
Pro Patria property trust chairman Gordon Saggers said CWA's donation will contribute to purchasing the current building facility for the community.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
