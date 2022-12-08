Lake Albert eyes off first win

After a slow start to the season, Lake Albert are looking to secure their first win of the season.
The Bulls suffered a six-wicket loss to Kooringal Colts last week after being bowled out for 105.
Captain Isaac Cooper is looking for a better effort with the bat to help them rebound when they tackle St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"Most of the blokes got ourselves out so that is something we need to address this week," Cooper said.
"It's been worked on at training and we just have to apply ourselves with the bat a bit more."
Only three Bulls batsmen reached double figures including number 11 Rowan Hoare who finished unbeaten on 17.
However after picking up four wickets trying to defend a small total to put the Colts under some pressure, Cooper wasn't disappointed with their bowling efforts.
It's something he wants to see again taking on a Saints outfit who have put some good scores on the board so far this season as they look to snap their winless run.
"They've been amongst the runs in the past three weeks so that's something we've taken out," Cooper said.
"We are going to need a few more runs this week to be competitive."
Lake Albert are at full strength heading into the clash with no changes from last week's line up.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
