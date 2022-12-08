The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin lands his first SDRA Horse of the Year title, courtesy of Another One

By Matt Malone
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:27pm, first published December 8 2022 - 1:35pm
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin was thrilled to pick up his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year title with Another One.

