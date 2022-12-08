WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin was thrilled to pick up his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) Horse of the Year title with Another One.
The SDRA committee voted Another One the Horse of the Year for the 2021-22 season, which was revealed at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.
He defeated the likes of Mnementh, Zakeriz and Takissacod, who were all among the finalists.
Corowa sprinter Front Page, who won the Wagga Town Plate during the 2021-22 season, was ineligible due to not having two runs in the SDRA.
Colvin admitted he was slightly surprised by the win but honoured nonetheless.
"Yeah it was good," Colvin said.
"It's great for the owners, really good to be recognised as SDRA Horse of the Year.
"I thought Front Page would have got that no worries but apparently you've got to start so many times in the SDRA.
"It's still a great honour to be acknowledged as one of the best horses in the area."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Another One had eight starts for the 2021-22 season, with victory in the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick the highlight.
It came on the back of victory in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
Another One returned this preparation to unsuccessfully contest the $2 million Kosciuszko and more recently has produced slashing thirds in the Snake Gully Cup and Wodonga Gold Cups.
Colvin had nominated Another One for Randwick on Saturday but chose not to accept.
He will now weigh up options in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday week.
"I'll nominate in Sydney and Melbourne but I'm leaning towards going to Melbourne," he said.
"There's a race at Flemington, it's a rating 84, he's rated 83 and I'll probably take a claim.
"The other race in Sydney is a 78 and he's a 75 or 76."
Closer to home, Colvin will send six horses to the Albury meeting on Saturday where maidens Cellar Champ and Kappy's Angel shape as his best chances.
"We're back in our stables now so things are going a lot smoother. It's good to be back," he said.
Meantime, unbeaten Wagga filly Supido Beauty will be scratched from Randwick on Saturday.
Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet has opted against the trip due to the wide barrier and will look towards another suitable Highway in a fortnight.
Supido Beauty drew barrier 19 in a highly-competitive Highway on Saturday. Kerrin McEvoy was set to ride.
