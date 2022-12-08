The Daily Advertiser

Martin re-earns spot in Kookaburras squad

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:13pm, first published December 8 2022 - 5:30pm
Dylan Martin has been selected in the 2023 Kookaburras squad of 27.

