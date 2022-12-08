Dylan Martin has been selected in the 2023 Kookaburras squad of 27.
Martin currently has 24 caps with the Kookaburras after debuting for the national team in May, 2021.
Training with the full squad in Western Australia currently, Martin is eyeing off selection for January's World Cup.
Martin has been playing for NSW Pride in the Hockey One competition, which has been a source for talent identification.
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said the squad is getting increasingly harder to break into, with many young players looking to join the group.
"The Kookaburras squad is a hard one to break into but I was encouraged by what I saw from a large portion of the Hockey One League, particularly the younger players coming through...they certainly caught our eye for future selection," Batch said.
"But right now our focus is making sure we prepare for the World Cup."
There are just two new additions to the squad, far north Queensland pair Jayden Atkinson and Joel Rintala.
The squad of 18 to head to India for the 2023 hockey World Cup is set to be announced next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.