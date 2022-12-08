The Daily Advertiser

Young guns return as South Wagga looks to bounce back

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After some good form in Sydney, Jake Scott returns for South Wagga's clash with Kooringal Colts on Saturday.

South Wagga welcomes back two young guns as they chase a swift turnaround.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.