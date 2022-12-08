South Wagga welcomes back two young guns as they chase a swift turnaround.
Coming off a six-wicket loss to Wagga City to start the one-day competition last week, the Blues face another tough test against Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Saturday.
Jake Scott and Hayden Watling both returned after stints in Sydney.
Blues captain Luke Gerhard is looking forward to having them both back in the side.
"We welcome back Jake Scott this week so that will be real handy for us and Hayden Watling as well," Gerhard said.
"They are some big inclusions so hopefully we can get the job done."
Scott has been in great form playing for Penrith, including scoring an unbeaten century Poidevin-Gray Shield a fortnight ago.
However the Blues will be without the unavailable Alex Smeeth, who top scored with 36 last week.
Batting is the main thing Gerhard wants to see improve after being bowled out for 139 against the Cats.
"With our batting performance we did the complete opposite of what we did a couple weeks prior," he said.
"Our batting just wasn't as good and in the first game of the year we weren't quite up to scratch to match it with Wagga City,
"There's areas to improve on and we are all aware of where we need to improve and hopefully this week it will be a step in the right direction."
Gerhard thought the side fell at least 80 runs short of where they wanted to be.
It was especially disappointing after a number of their senior batsmen got starts but couldn't go on with things.
"We all seemed to get out at crucial times," Gerhard said.
However Gerhard thought the return of Nathan Cooke, after missing last season through injury, and Charlie Greer in his first match for the club were two positives from their bowling effort.
"We had to be well above our best to defend that total against them and Cookey and Charlie were definitely the pick of the bowlers," Gerhard said.
"Apart from that we dropped off a long way with execution but there were still some good signs there."
Watling is set to open the bowling against his former club.
Colts took a big win over Lake Albert to start their one-day campaign and Gerhard knows their batting line up will need to improve to face an attack that bowled the Bulls out for 110 last week.
"There's nothing better than having two good challenges straight up at the start of the year," Gerhard said.
"We need to put some good runs on the board as they've got a great bowling attack and a good batting line up as well."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
