LHAC chair Garth Hungerford named NSW Health volunteer of the year for "unique" youth suicide awareness campaign

Updated December 9 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 6:35am
NSW Health volunteer of the year Garth Hungerford has a lot more projects in the works. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga resident has been named NSW Health's volunteer of the year because of his unique awareness campaign to tackle youth suicides in the Riverina.

