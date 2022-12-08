A Wagga resident has been named NSW Health's volunteer of the year because of his unique awareness campaign to tackle youth suicides in the Riverina.
The Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) chair Garth Hungerford designed and distributed more than 5000 wristbands with mental health help information to Riverina school students.
"I really don't look for acknowledgement, I'd like to stay in the background," the Local Health Advisory Committee chair said.
"But I guess being recognised, it gives those volunteers particularly in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District a bigger voice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The silicone bracelets were made in a variety of colours and stamped with the phrase 'head here for help' and a QR code leading to the federal government's resources page.
"Kids have had bush fires, they've had COVID, have had to stay at home, they've been isolated," Mr Hungerford said.
"Get your device out, scan it, and it takes you straight to the federal government's Department of Health website, and they can look up anything they need."
It's since been distributed to all students in years seven and eight in Wagga and more than 5000 have been handed out.
The LHAC have also just ordered another 5000.
The MLHD nominated Mr Hungerford for being an "integral member of the Wagga community as a health advocate".
"After another extraordinary year of delivering world-class healthcare, it's crucial to recognise and acknowledge the achievements of our health system and workforce," an MLHD spokesperson said.
"Please join us in congratulating Garth in winning the NSW Health Volunteer of the Year Award."
An agricultural consultant, Mr Hungerford began volunteering his time on various health committee five years ago.
As the LHAC chair, he said the committee is made up of "community advocates for health."
"What we're looking at is seeing what's happening out in the community, what the community is telling us and then we bring that back," Mr Hungerford said.
"I really like to have input from the consumer perspective, and to our health outcomes. Hopefully we can effect some change."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.