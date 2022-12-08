Letters: Lies, lies and statistics over fossil fuel subsidies

As I read Google, over $8 billion (of the subsidies) goes towards the fuel excise tax. That is the tax that is used to maintain and fix the roads. If a farmer is driving the tractor around the paddock planting a crop to feed us (and himself) he can claim and rightly so that he doesn't have to pay the road fuel tax because he is driving around the paddock not on the roads. With the state of the roads at the moment the paddock might be a better goat track.

