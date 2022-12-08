Letters: Lies, lies and statistics over fossil fuel subsidies

The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 9

Updated December 9 2022 - 6:19pm, first published 5:30am
LIES, LIES AND STATISTICS

Lies, lies and statistics they say! Thomas Mills states $11.6 billion of subsidies goes to the fossil fuel industry ["Context of government's renewables subsidies is key", The Daily Advertiser letters December 8], the bulk of which goes to coal and gas extraction. Long bow. Many arrows.

