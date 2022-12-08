Letters: Lies, lies and statistics over fossil fuel subsidies

Lies, lies and statistics they say! Thomas Mills states $11.6 billion of subsidies goes to the fossil fuel industry ["Context of government's renewables subsidies is key", The Daily Advertiser letters December 8], the bulk of which goes to coal and gas extraction. Long bow. Many arrows.
As I read Google, over $8 billion (of the subsidies) goes towards the fuel excise tax. That is the tax that is used to maintain and fix the roads. If a farmer is driving the tractor around the paddock planting a crop to feed us (and himself) he can claim and rightly so that he doesn't have to pay the road fuel tax because he is driving around the paddock not on the roads. With the state of the roads at the moment the paddock might be a better goat track.
As smarter people than I have stated. "You don't pay more tax than you have to because frankly you don't spend it well enough."
The 100,000 ton excavator digging precious metals in the desert out near Fitzroy Crossing so our kids can have mobile phones shouldn't have to pay road tax if his machine doesn't drive on the road.
I'm told the cost of mobile phones is expensive enough as it is. Same with any mining or farming project.
If you don't drive on the roads your fuel costs should have to pay for the roads. The tanker carting the fuel pays their tax.
The dictionary states a subsidy is a grant from the government. Not paying road fuel tax when you don't drive on the roads is not a subsidy.
Paying it would be a charity. And charity should start at home.
There's an old saying that it's only fools that don't learn from their mistakes. I refer to the recent Victorian elections.
Premier Dan Andrews won a resounding victory despite the fact that during the days of the COVID crisis, Victorians were subjected to the world's longest lockdowns which, among other things caused hundreds of businesses to go broke, closed the schools causing enormous irreparable damage to their kids' education, plus as a result of the trauma, there were a number of suicides.
And we mustn't forget the Gestapo tactics used by the Victorian Police when arresting protesters. They violently threw them to the ground, kneed, hit them with batons and kicked them, arrested and handcuffed a pregnant woman in her own home in from of her family, deliberately knocked a person over with a police car, pushed an elderly lady to the ground and two police officers sprayed her in the face with capsicum and/or pepper spray. But worst of all, they fired rubber bullets into the crowds of protesters.
To see all this on TV, one could be excused for thinking that Victorians were living in a third-world country.
However, the puzzling part of all of this is when they had the opportunity to get rid of the person responsible for all of this mayhem, Chairman Dan, what did they do about it?
They gave him the green light and voted him in for another four years! Some people never learn.
But getting back to my earlier remarks - there must be a lot of fools among the Victorian voters.
And there's another old saying that they should well remember - you reap what you sow.
