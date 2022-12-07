'The risks are too great': Riverina mayor fined for drink-driving

Griffith's mayor has been fined $850 and will be subject to an interlock licence after being convicted of mid-range drink-driving
Douglas John Curran, 48, faced Griffith Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a middle-range blood-alcohol level.
According to documents tendered to the court, Curran came to police attention when they were patrolling Banna Avenue at 12.20pm on September 18.
They saw a white Toyota Prado travelling west and witnessed it overtake a car on the left-hand side of the road narrowly avoiding parked cars and the other car.
Police followed the Toyota into Yambil Street and activated their lights before the Prado stopped in a driveway.
Curran told police that he had come to collect his mother who had had a fall and suffered a head injury.
Police entered the property and called an ambulance before giving Curran a roadside breath test.
The test returned a positive reading and Curran was taken to Griffith police station for a secondary reading, which was .106.
Mr Davidge submitted a number of references, as well as Curran's reflection task from the traffic offenders program.
He said Curran had been at a function earlier on the night and made appropriate arrangements and that his decision to drive was based on familial obligation.
"He has taken absolute ownership of his actions and hasn't sought to diminish the behaviour," Mr Davidge said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said he had seen the medical evidence supporting Curran's mother's injury.
"I accept the circumstances under which these actions occurred," he said.
But Mr Khan warned he wouldn't allow subjective factors to obscure the objective seriousness of Curran's actions.
"Bottom line; once you've engaged in drinking there is no alternative, the risks are too great for you, and too great for others," he said.
"Sadly too many people haven't got the message."
Mr Khan convicted Curran and fined him $850.
He was suspended from driving for the minimum period dating from September 18 and will serve 12 months on an interlock licence.
