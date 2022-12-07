Seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner Jon Nicoll will carry a side injury into his team's clash with Wagga RSL on Saturday.
The Cats all-rounder only bowled two balls in their six-wicket win over South Wagga on Saturday, and didn't bat at all.
While he won't be able to bowl anytime in the near future.
"I have a tear in my oblique on my left hand side," Nicoll said.
"It's pretty painful and the physio has told me it's an eight-week recovery but the aim is to be back bowling after Christmas.
"I think the first game back is the 14th of January so that's my aim at this stage.
"It's a pretty nasty sort of injury but that's the way it goes sometimes."
READ MORE
However the 35-year-old confirmed he will be right to take his place as a batsman at Wagga Cricket Ground.
"I'll be right to bat," Nicoll said.
"We didn't risk it on the weekend but if we were chasing a bit more I would have batted for sure.
"It is sore, there's no hiding from that unfortunately, but I don't think batting wise I can tear it anymore.
"I had a good hit on it (Tuesday) and it is uncomfortable but I don't think I can do any more damage."
It is not the first time Nicoll has had an issue with his side.
However he feels that experience five years ago ensured he didn't do further damage in last week's grand final rematch.
"I tore it real bad then," Nicoll said.
"On the weekend I felt it in my second ball and thought it didn't feel real good so I didn't bowl while previously I thought I'd still have a bowl and tore it completely.
"I was experienced enough to know not to take the gamble and the hardest thing is hearing the physio say these things don't feel very quickly."
Wagga City got their one-day campaign off to the perfect start with the big win over South Wagga.
Their only other match this season was a loss to Wagga RSL in the first week of Twenty20s.
However Nicoll expects a very different occasion.
"It's a really weird cricket season so I don't know how to gauge what form actually looks like until we get to after Christmas and we start playing regularly week-in and week-out," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.