The Daily Advertiser

Jon Nicoll to bat on despite painful side injury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City's star all-rounder Jon Nicoll will play only as a batsman against Wagga RSL on Saturday due to a side strain.

Seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner Jon Nicoll will carry a side injury into his team's clash with Wagga RSL on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.