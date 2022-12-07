Jack Strutt is riding on the crest of the wave of a brilliant start to his training career and hopes there's no end in sight.
In his first season training greyhounds, the Wagga trainer already had a group one win under his belt after Stagger Out Lee's win in the Bold Trease Final last month.
While only starting out his career, Strutt believes she could be the best dog he'll ever get.
"I'm very lucky to have a dog like her come along so soon," Strutt said.
"She is a once-in-a-lifetime dog really so I'm real lucky to have her so early."
He's hoping her good run can continue at The Gardens on Friday night.
While Cawbourne Magic was able to turn the cards from their last match up in the group one final, Strutt was still pleased with her efforts.
"I thought she went good and is jumping better now so hopefully that means she's got her confidence back up," Strutt said.
"I was happy with how she finished off too, getting up along the inside of the winner but probably just took the wrong run as I think if she went to the outside she probably finishes a lot closer but I was happy. An extra five metres would have helped too."
This time around she's drawn better and the Wagga trainer hopes she can begin as well again in the $25,000-to-the-winner feature.
Stagger Out Lee is definitely one that has taken a long time to develop.
Strutt and his father Paul, who bred and owns the bitch, have done all the work with her.
However it wasn't until the 24-year-old returned from working in Victoria that things started to turn around for Stagger Out Lee.
"She always finished off her races real well but wasn't putting in much effort in the early parts and it wasn't until I moved back to NSW about 20 starts in when I gave her a run up here and she pinged the lids," Strutt said.
"Ever since I've moved back to NSW she's started to put it all together."
Stagger Out Lee has drawn box two on Friday night.
While he thinks Cawbourne Magic is better suited at The Gardens than at Sandown, the scene of her group one triumph, Strutt knows she likes the circuit as well.
"She does jump well at Newcastle, I've given her three goes over shorter distances and it seems like it is just the Victorian tracks where she doesn't come out as well," he said.
"I put that down to a lack of confidence."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
