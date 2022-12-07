The Riverina's public health system is operating above the state average, the latest data has revealed.
The Bureau of Health Information released the latest Quarterly report for July to September, which showed the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) was performing better than most of the state.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford credited staff across the district for their efforts.
"Following on from the peak of the Omicron outbreak, the onset of winter brought further challenges, impacting our communities and our workforce," Ms Ludford said.
"Our emergency departments continued to provide care within time frames well above the state average, and our ambulance transfer of care times are among the best in the state for this quarter."
More than 80 per cent of patients who attended the emergency department in the MLHD began treatment on time, compared to the state average of 65 per cent.
In Wagga, the median response time for ambulances was eight minutes, a minute longer than this time last year.
The figure is still below the state result, which is nine minutes.
Staff at Wagga Base Hospital also performed the most elective surgeries (1450 in total) compared to other hospitals of a similar size.
Across the MLHD, staff completed 1940 surgeries in the quarter, with 100 per cent of all considered urgent done within the recommended time frame.
"Our District is continuing to work hard to carry out those procedures that were postponed during the COVID waves," Ms Ludford said.
