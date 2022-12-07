The Daily Advertiser

Southern NSW Women's football fixture released

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Southern NSW Women's League premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. Picture by Les Smith

AFL Riverina has released the 2023 Southern NSW Women's Football league fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.