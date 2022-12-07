AFL Riverina has released the 2023 Southern NSW Women's Football league fixture.
Once again the competition has been split into two pools, A and B, with round one beginning Friday, February 3, 2023. With seven teams in each pool, each club will have a single bye round throughout the season.
Reigning premiers and runners-up Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and North Wagga take two spots in pool A, with Collingullie-Glenfield Park, East Wagga-Kooringal, Griffith, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, and Charles Sturt University completing the mix.
Meanwhile Newcomers Temora and Wagga Tigers take residence in pool B alongside Coolamon, Narrandera, Marrar, Turvey Park, and Brookdale. There has been some movement between pools from season 2022, with Collingullie and MCUE moving into pool A, while Brookdale has moved into pool B.
Temora's Nixon Park isn't available for football use until late in the season, so the Kangaroos will wait until round seven for their first local home game.
Wagga Tigers spiritual home at Robinson Oval will be out of action for football for the entire season, but they'll face their fellow first year side in round five at Langtry Oval.
Pool A's grand final rematch will come a week earlier, with GGGM hosting North Wagga in round four.
Following the seven week home and away season, a three week finals series begins on March 24, with the grand final locked in for Good Thursday night on April 6.
Round one fixture, February 3, 2023
Pool A
North Wagga v Collingullie, Maher Oval.
East Wagga v Griffith, Narrandera Sportsground.
GGGM v MCUE, Ganmain Sportsground.
CSU, bye round.
Pool B
Coolamon v Temora, Ganmain Sportsground.
Narrandera v Marrar, Narrandera Sportsground.
Turvey Park v Wagga Tigers, Maher Oval.
Brookdale, bye round.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
