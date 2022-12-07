Wagga's newest festival will help showcase some of the city's best original music, a public platform for which has been lacking according to its organiser.
The inaugural Kozmik Music Festival will take place over two three-hour showcases at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Saturday, 10 December.
Organiser and musician Kayne Lyndon said the festival is a chance for Wagga to discover the original music locals have to offer.
"We've got a massive array of talent in this town and it goes sometimes unrecognised, that all of these young and emerging artists are creating all this music themselves," Mr Lyndon said.
"Sometimes original music does get overlooked but it's such a craft within itself.
"In order to create music, you not only need to know how to play your instrument, but you need to know how to put the song together."
Mr Lyndon described the chance for the collection of local musicians to perform all together as a "dream come true".
According to the Wagga local, most paid opportunities in the region are for cover bands in pubs, which can exclude original artists or musicians too young to play in licensed venues.
"These young artists, if they don't really get the opportunity to share their music, then they're going to do one of two things - stop playing or move away from Wagga," he said.
The youngest musician in the Saturday festival will be 16 years old, with plenty of under 21 talent being showcased.
If Saturday goes well, Mr Lyndon said he hoped it could become an annual festival and grow into a bigger, more diverse event with food and multiple stages.
Bec Horseman, who will be performing in the evening showcase as one half of Summer Sonder, agreed that finding gig work in Wagga was difficult outside of playing covers.
"There's just not enough people that will pay you to play originals," Ms Horseman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The intent of the festival is to create a "cultural shift" in how Wagga supports original live music.
"In a way where the arts can be something that's somewhat more viable as a career path," Ms Horseman said.
"Going and actually watching those artists is the best form of support."
Kozmik Music Festival attendees can expect plenty of diverse genres such as indie rock, folk, rap, rock and multi-instrumentalists.
While only having played in Wagga for the past 18 months, Ms Horseman said the musical community was "really supportive and beautiful".
"It's like one big family - you've got to support each other," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.