ON THE PACE: Big margins in Riverina premierships

Blake Jones was surprised by just how far in front he is in the Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership.
Jones is 18 wins clear of cousin Jackson Painting with less than a month to run.
The Narrandera horseman thought his advantage would have been significantly less.
After driving 91 wins in the Riverina last year, Jones has driven 78 winners in the region so far this season.
"It's definitely been another successful season," he said.
"Numbers are probably not quite as high as recent years but Wagga is a lot stronger at the moment with the Victorian horses coming it is pretty hard to win there on a Friday.
"It's probably contributed to those numbers a bit."
The race behind Jones is much closer with just seven wins between the next three drivers.
Painting has driven 60 in the region just ahead of Blake Micallef (56) and Peter McRae (53).
David Kennedy also has a big advantage in the trainers' premiership.
With 59 wins he is 19 clear of Ellen Bartley.
****
BLAKE Jones has been named as the Riverina's ambassador for Fantasy Harness Racing.
In a new initiative launched by Harness Racing NSW this week, some of the region's best drivers will be part of a statewide concept.
Similar to other fantasy leagues, competitors will need to assemble a 22-strong squad for meetings in the state's four regions starting on January 10.
Jones is happy to be part of it.
"It sounds like a pretty good idea and hopefully it can get a few new people interested in the game," he said.
****
THERE is plenty of Riverina interest in the Inter Dominion Final at Melton on Saturday.
After sneaking into the final field after finishing third in the last round of heats I Cast No Shadow has drawn barrier one for former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart.
Mark Pitt will drive Mach Dan for Emma Stewart while KerryAnn Morris, nee Turner, will be represented by Petes So Said.
Bundoran has also qualified for his second straight Inter Dominion final for Leeton part-owner Michael Boots.
****
A BIG crowd was on hand for Wagga's annual general meeting on Sunday.
The change of day seemed to work with plenty of interest in the club going forward.
After a big turnaround in the club's fortunes there was little change at the meeting.
****
SMOOTH Baht took out the Cherry Festival Cup at Young on Friday.
The Steve Turnbull-trained five-year-old was posted three wide for over half of the race but since found plenty for Hannah Rixon in the finish.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will play host to four group three NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region Finals.
Horses who qualified from heats at Wagga and Bathurst will fight it out.
The first of nine races is at 12.53pm.
Wagga also races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.