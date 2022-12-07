It's cherry season and dozens of cartons of cherries from Young have been heading north to support families affected by floods.
This time every year, Parkes man Keith Woodlands heads out in search of cherries to take home and sell. He donates them to Georgie's Boutique, an op shop in Parkes ran by Anglicare, who package them and sell them.
This year they're selling 500 grams for $6.
In the past the funds raised have gone to the boutique and the charity's pantry, Georgie's Pantry, which supports those who need it with groceries. But this year Keith is targeting the money to the local flood relief.
Keith buys his cherries from Valley Fresh, about halfway between Young and Wombat on the Olympic Highway, ran by the Batinich family.
"I've been doing this for five years - before that I was picking my own in Borenore but that got a bit boring," he said.
"It's further to go but the crop in Young comes in earlier than Orange.
"And Valley Fresh supply them already packaged and they've all been sized."
Keith and his wife Philippa were flood-affected themselves when Billabong Creek in Parkes swelled to levels no one has ever seen before on November 14.
Their home in Billabong Crescent is built up off the ground so the water reached the top step of their verandah but Keith said both of their neighbours on each side of them and those across the road were all flooded.
"It was quite devastating... The water was about knee-high," he said.
"Our pool filled with mud.
"We've lived there since 1995 and it's never been over the bank where we are before."
Keith is also collecting orders for five kilogram cartons of cherries, from which he too donates the funds. He has 10 cartons at the moment and is aiming to buy at least another 15 or 20.
Valley Fresh kindly sells them to him at a reduced rate.
"I just want to help," Keith said.
"There's been so much clothing and other items donated [to flood victims], so much so they're saying no more.
"Money is more effective and useful."
Keith raised $2000 from the carton sales last year and Georgie's Boutique made roughly about $1000.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
