ONE of the country's leading golf figures has thrown her support behind Wagga's new women's Pro-Am.
The all-new WPGA Pro-Am, set for March 9-10, was launched at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday night.
Golf Australia's head of female engagement, Tiffany Cherry, was among the attendees and she was thrilled to see a dream coming to fruition.
"I'm really excited by it," Cherry said.
"I came up earlier in the year, not long after I started at Golf Australia and I played with Judy Galloway. We had a good chat about it, how much she's been pushing to get the women's Pro-Am, there's been a fair bit of money behind it and a few years so when John (Turner) rang me, I didn't even think about it, I was yep, I'm coming, I was really pumped."
Cherry said the new $50,000 event to be held at Wagga Country Club next year aligns perfectly with what Golf Australia is doing.
"Golf is on the rise, on the back of COVID, we were gifted that but we've got to do a lot of work to make sure we keep it," Cherry explained.
"We launched a new national strategy in December last year, which absolutely spelt out very clearly that golf is for everyone and all golf is golf. So if you pick up a club and you hit a golf ball, you are a golfer. You could be at the driving range, you're a golfer, you could be at the mini golf, you're a golfer, indoor golf, whatever it is.
"I've just redone our women and girls strategy and aligned it with the national strategy. We've got five key pillars, to tell our story better, attract new golfers, grow our core, attract new revenue, grow the fan base and also to work together. We're committed to those and through that we're looking to diversify the offering so this is exactly what that is.
"We're diversifying the offering. Rather than just having a men's pro-am, we're going to have a women's pro-am, which again helps to change perception that golf is a sport for everyone, not the elite few, mostly, potentially male. And by doing that we'll grow the game.
"There is a massive opportunity within golf right at the moment, there's 4 million women and girls in the country that have either indicated they want to play or who are in our grass roots market but haven't played on a golf course yet but they've played mini golf, they've had a hit at the driving range and they've played indoor golf. That is one third of the Australian population in women and girls so this is huge what John, Judy and the club are doing and I'm fully supportive of it."
Wagga Country Club manager John Turner said the club had a 'really good' response at Tuesday night's launch, where sponsorship packages were released.
"It was really well received and we look forward to another major event for the club," Turner said.
Cherry, like Wagga Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell, wants to see the women's Pro-Am attract new blood to the sport.
"The age group under 50 is a really big focus for us. And especially kids," Cherry said.
"Over 50, golf is the second highest participation sport for women in the country, it's number for men. Under 50, we've struggled. Percentage wise of memberships across the country on average is 18.82. That's not good. We need to change it.
"We are starting to shift the dial, our greatest opportunity in golf is women and girls. Make no bones about it, that is absolutely what our focus is on. Of course, we're not going to forget about everyone else but this is our greatest opportunity to grow the game.
"So what Wagga Wagga is doing, John and Judy and the club, is absolutely targeting in on that key focus point.
"We know that golf is one of the key sports in country areas, we know that kids can play, we get a lot champions come out of the country so who knows in another 10 or 15 years time, what kids will come out of Wagga Wagga or the region."
Cherry was delighted to see the prize purse of the inaugural event at $50,000 and believes it will help draw some of the best rising women's players in the game, as well as some of the best established golfers.
Turner said with the launch now done, the club will amp up their work in attracting the best talent on offer for the event.
Turner explained that with the US and European schedules just being released, players will soon begin to make decisions as to their playing plans for the early part of 2023.
