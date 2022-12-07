The Daily Advertiser

Lutheran School students donate food to Anglicare's Christmas Hamper Appeal in Ashmont

By Georgia Rossiter
Lutheran School students Mia Shaw, 9, and Jackson Sheather, 9, with the donated food going to disadvantaged Wagga families. Picture by Les Smith

The students at the Lutheran School have collected as much food as possible to donate to Anglicare's Christmas Hamper Appeal.

