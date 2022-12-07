The students at the Lutheran School have collected as much food as possible to donate to Anglicare's Christmas Hamper Appeal.
In previous years, the school hosted an end-of-year fundraiser but this year, students like Mia Shaw and Jackson Sheather, both 9, bought non-perishable items to give to those in need.
"We did products that could not go off and are in tins or packets," Mia said.
"It's a really good thing to do."
Anglicare program coordinator Mel Crawford said all donated food will go in hampers for families in Ashmont.
"We've got 100 families who have put their name down to receive a hamper," she said.
"It's a really good opportunity for children to give to families that are less fortunate."
Ms Crawford said many more people than normal had been struggling to pay bills and keep up with cost of living, and turning to charities like Anglicare for assistance.
"To ease the burden of food on the table for Christmas is a help," she said.
The appeal is part of a nationwide program by Anglicare to help those less fortunate.
