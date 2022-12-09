Riverina Fresh celebrates 100 years Advertising Feature

Riverina Fresh's manufacturing facilities and head office have remained on Hammond Avenue for a century, photographed here in the 1920s, inset. Pictures supplied.

A lot of things can change in 100 years, but joint legacies of resilience and innovation have been the continuous threads woven throughout the history of Riverina Fresh.

Theirs is a great Australian survival story, enduring through periods of extended drought, flooding rains and technological advances, but they've grown and evolved to stay ahead of the times.

For CEO Rob Collier, the key to their success, sitting alongside that resilience, has been their innovation.

"We've evolved our business quite a lot, and there really is a phenomenal history behind us," Rob said.

"It's the resilience and that innovation which has stayed the same. And, absolutely, our regional and local roots."

Riverina Fresh was established in Wagga as a cooperative in 1922 and became incorporated in 1923.



It remains an independent, 100 per cent Australian-owned business - with its manufacturing facilities and head office located at the same Hammond Avenue address.

They've become embedded into the very DNA of the region: in the generations of local farmers who supply their milk; in the generations of families they've employed; and their long term local vendors.

Looking at achieving a century of operations, Riverina Fresh is celebrating the past 100 years while also strategising for the next 100.

"For the first 95 of our 100 years, we were essentially a dairy manufacturer. The last five years, we have evolved to become a dairy manufacturer and a food service distributor to our café customers in Melbourne and Sydney," Rob said.

In the Riverina and Albury-Wodonga regions they are knows as the "local milk" and you're likely to find them in your local supermarket, café or corner store.



By expanding into the cities, they've brought onboard a lot of their distribution and are managing it in-house.

"We have focused our innovation up and down our supply chain. Working closely with our local farmers, all the way through to our distribution operations and our specialty coffee partners," Rob said.



"Our innovation in the specialty coffee space, has helped us become synonymous with good coffee, which is a significant change."

A major current theme is to connect the regions with the city by telling the story of where our food comes from and the importance of regional food manufacturers.

"I think specialty coffee again is a great vehicle for that," Rob said.



"Good coffee,10 years ago, was synonymous with Melbourne and Sydney, and now it's come to the regions and is widely available."

Riverina Fresh milk was the competition milk used in the World Barista Championships in Melbourne this year, and the winner, Australia's Anthony Douglas from Axil roasters, used a blend of their milk in his competition routine.

Leading roasters from Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra have visited Riverina Fresh farms and operations to understand the origins of the milk and to appreciate the effort and expertise in producing a high quality, premium product all year round.

Sustainability is also an important focus, as is evolving their product portfolio as they expand into food service and distribution, always with close links back to farm.

"It's been a tough challenge to keep farmers continuing to reinvest and staying on farm, and a big part of that is bringing our farmers into the fold - helping them understand what the customers value about their products and creating long term supply partnerships to help give them certainty," Rob said.

Working on incorporating innovation and technology up and down their supply chains to improve performance, efficiency and quality has been a big part of the last few years, and will continue.

"We take great pride in what we do, from our farmers, to our team and our partners. We also appreciate the support of our local community and our place in the history of the region."