Cross family donate $9k mobility chair to Wagga Base Hospital stroke unit in memory of Merryl

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 4:00pm
Philip Cross (left) pictured at Wagga Base Hospital with neurologist Dr Martin Jude, director of medical services Dr Pankaj Banga and stroke coordinator Katherine Mohr with new mobility chair. Picture by Madeline Begley

Stroke patients at the Wagga Base Hospital can now recover in comfort, after a resident's generous donation in honour of his late wife.

