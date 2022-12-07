Stroke patients at the Wagga Base Hospital can now recover in comfort, after a resident's generous donation in honour of his late wife.
Philip Cross' wife Merryl suffered a stroke after she underwent open heart surgery in 2009.
It left her paralysed entirely on her left side and she spent months in hospital, both in the Wagga stroke unit and in Sydney.
When Mrs Cross passed away last year, she requested donations for a mobility chair instead of flowers.
"Merryl spent a lot of time in wheelchairs, not just in Wagga but they took her overseas as well," Mr Cross said.
"She had good options and can see the benefits of patients having the comfort of a good chair."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Neurologist Dr Martin Jude said the chair can be adjusted to suit the patients needs at any time, and can be used as a wheelchair as well.
"Patients who have disability who can't move easily, we can reposition them," he said.
"They've got better comfort, we can have them out of bed and starting that mobilisation journey."
The new mobility chair is valued at more than $9000, and Dr Jude said it would be used "every day".
"In the stroke unit in Wagga, we have well over 500 admissions every year," he said.
"That's a whole range of people with various disabilities, so there's no chance it's not going to be used every day for many, many patients."
Director of medical services Dr Pankaj Banga said comfort was an important aspect of a patient's recovery.
"it is not just about treating their clinical condition, it is also about the patient being comfortable and the patient having a good experience while they are admitted to hospital," he said.
"This is a fine example of the hospital working in partnership with the community to provide the best care."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.