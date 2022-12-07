New Coolamon recruit Charlie McCormack is looking forward to joining the Hoppers next season with him hopeful that it can aid him in his quest of getting drafted in 2023.
One of the Farrer League's rising stars in 2022, McCormack has made the switch to the Hoppers for next season with him declaring that the opportunity to play under Hoppers' coach Jake Barrett was too good to pass up.
Barrett was picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the 2013 draft with McCormack hopeful that the Hoppers coach would be able to help him achieve his dream of getting drafted given he had gone through the process himself.
McCormack has thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Northern Jets but was looking forward to getting his first taste of Riverina League football in 2023.
"Yeah it should be good to see how it all lines up," McCormack said.
"See the difference between the two leagues."
In addition to his time at the Jets this season, McCormack was also kept busy with representative duties for the GWS Giants Academy at the AFL National Development Championships as well as for NSW-ACT.
McCormack enjoyed the two representative experiences and was hoping to do a play a fair bit of it ahead of the draft next year.
"I really enjoyed it," he said.
"It was good to get out and see other footballers and play against different people.
"That's the goal at the moment to play as much of that as I can."
With Harry Rowston and Nick Madden heading to the Giants last week, McCormack said it was good to see that the pathway is there to finding your way onto an AFL list.
"It's a bit of a light," he said.
"They've come a long way and you know you can bounce off them and how they did it.
"Hopefully it helps me along a bit."
McCormack was pretty happy with how his year went with him playing in eight first grade games for the Jets while also playing a major part in their premiership success in the U17.5's.
"I thought I didn't go too bad," he said.
"I had a good year in 17s winning the grand final was very nice.
"In first grade we didn't quite make finals, but we still had a good year."
After winning the premiership with a lot of his mates, McCormack said it was a difficult decision to head to the Hoppers.
"It was very hard especially after just winning the grand final with the 17s," he said.
"All my mates are there and that's where I grew up and it's a very good club.
"I've enjoyed it there and it's been great playing there.
"But something different might help me get drafted and moving to Coolamon (Jake) knows all about the Giants and he can sort of help me through it."
