Collingullie-Glenfield Park have welcomed Olivia Jolliffe as their A grade coach for the 2023 season.
With a wealth of netball experience, Jolliffe had been approached by the club previously, but was waiting for the right time to take on a coaching role.
"I'd been approached a number of times previously, once they caught wind that we were moving back to Wagga, and it just wasn't it just wasn't permissible at the time," Jolliffe said.
"I didn't have a lot of time to be able to commit to the club and I don't go in half-hearted. If I'm going to commit to saying yes, and to coaching, I'm making sure that I'm present and I'm accountable and it's not just something I'm doing on the side."
A recent change in careers freed up Jolliffe's weekends, and with time available to commit to the role, she was quick to put her hand up.
With a passion for women's sport and equality within sporting communities, Jolliffe hopes to bring a professional experience to her players.
"Coming from a fully female run netball club, I potentially might have come in and thought to be ruffling a few feathers at Gullie, but the guys have been super accepting and they very much want to make sure that there's growth there," Jolliffe said.
"We're paving a way the females in sport and the understanding that it's our job to be there and be competitive and put in just as much time and commitment as our male counterparts and making sure that we grow together as one club and not have this segregation."
Collingullie's A grade side won just two games in 2022, and with plenty of room for improvement, Jolliffe is ready to shake things up, and isn't afraid to show her competitive side.
"Why are you coaching if not to make finals?" she said.
"It is going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication and a lot of soul searching from some players, that have probably just been running by the seam of their pants, as they say, but I definitely will push to get the best out of each player and where the cards may fall, is where they fall."
"We've got to get points on the boards, got to get goals in, and you need to be accountable for the four quarters in the game."
Jolliffe said she'll be looking for an A grade squad, changing up her playing side each week to best suit their opponents.
With a focus on developing their entire netball contingent to future-proof the side, Jolliffe is hoping for a successful 2023 year.
Jolliffe hasn't committed to playing full-time in the side, but said she might pull on her netball shoes at some point.
A club loyallist, she's keen to stick with the club for a long while, helping to get their netball to the highest level.
Jolliffe last played with Torquay in Victoria, during their 2019 premiership year, and has also been involved with Albury Tigers in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
