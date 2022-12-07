Personally, I like Michael McCormack.
I have, and will continue to hand out for him during elections. I admire his conviction to his values and his dedication to the people of this electorate.
I believe Michael and Scott Morrison managed the initial stages of the pandemic well. But the article in Saturday's Daily Advertiser ["'No book': McCormack backs ScoMo", December 3] concerns me.
I don't understand why Michael continues to back Scott Morrison after revelations of the secret ministry scandal.
While I agree there is "no book" to handle the pandemic, I've been trained by constitutional lawyers, national security policy advisers and former executive government politicians, and in that training it was explained to me a number of times how the 12 authors of the Australian Constitution base our constitution heavily on the 'US Federalist Papers' written in 1787.
Effectively, Australian democratic principles and values are "in a book".
So while there may be no book to manage a pandemic, the values on which every democratic decision should be made is published.
Indeed, Scott Morrison as executive leader of Australia had a fundamental responsibility to base his decisions on the principles of democracy. He needed to be aware of the constraints and principles which guide a democracy in every decision he made.
Clearly Scott Morrison hadn't taken the time to learn and understand the democratic principles on which this nation was built, and hundreds and thousands of Australians have fought in wars to defend.
I would also hate to think in the Saturday article Michael was implying it is OK for democracy to work when things are good, but we can forget democratic principles when there is an emergency.
For it is in an emergency that our democratic principles are needed the most.
READ MORE LETTERS:
A letter in a recent issue of the DA claimed that the government is subsidising renewable energy to make it appear cheaper than fossil fuels.
While it is true the government's budget does include subsidies for renewal energy, as with anything context is key. It appears that the government committed to $2.4 billion in renewal subsidies and investment earlier this year according to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.
Contrast this with the $11.6 billion of subsidies the Australia Institute reported was to given to the fossil fuels industry in the 2021/22 financial year. The bulk of which went to coal and gas extraction.
If subsidies are the only reason renewable energy is cheaper, why is it that coal and gas fired electricity is so much more expensive despite receiving more than four times the funding?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.